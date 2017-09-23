Community Events for Saturday, September 23

Fall Book Sale at the Bluffton Public Library Today, 9:30am-1pm.

(419-358-5016)

14th annual Bluffton Fall Festival Today, 10am-4pm. Antique tractor show, toy car show, craft show, silent auction, bake sale, kids’ activities, food, live music, more. Full schedule: www.BlufftonFallFestival.com

(419-889-3065)

Gluten-Free & Food Allergy Support Group Meeting on Monday, 6:30pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Free.

(419-358-5016)

A presentation on the history and meaning of the US Constitution “Liberty First” on Monday, October 9, 6:30pm at American Legion Post 3 (Front St). Presented by Hancock Constitutionalists. Free, donations accepted.

(419-423-3722 or 419-894-6927)

Halloween-themed Victorian Tea: “Ghostly Encounters at Little Hedges Park” on Saturday, October 14, 12:30pm at the Grammes-Brown House, Tiffin. Cost $20 (in advance), sponsored by the Tiffin Historic Trust.

(419-448-8312)

“Trick or Trunk” on Saturday, October 14, 4pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey. Free.

(419-458-5385)

Soup & Sandwich Supper on Sunday, October 15, 5pm at the Gilboa United Methodist Church. Donations to benefit hurricane relief efforts.

(419-890-9369)

The Fort Findlay Playhouse Second Stage production of the murder mystery “Bad Seed” opens Thursday, October 19. Tickets $12. For more info: www.FortFindlayPlayhouse.org

(419-423-7168)

Pork Chop BBQ Dinner on Saturday, October 21, 5-6:30pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey.

(419-458-5385)

The Friends of the Putnam County District Library are accepting applications for the 10th annual Autumn Harvest of Crafts Show on Saturday, October 28 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. Proceeds to benefit the PCDL. Call for more info.

(419-659-5478)

8th annual St. Bonifest Festival & Silent Auction on Saturday, October 28, 3pm-Midnight at the St. John’s Parish Center, Glandorf.

(419-538-6928)

Fall Bazaar on Saturday, November 11, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Homemade food, crafts, quilt raffle, silent auction, more.

(419-894-6764 or 419-894-6586)

13th annual Holidaze Craft Show on Friday, December 1, 6-8pm and Saturday, December 2, 9am-2pm at Blanchard Valley Center (E Sandusky St). Free admission. For info: www.BlanchardValley.org

(419-422-6387)