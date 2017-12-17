Community Events for Sunday, December 17

Holiday Concert by the Lima Area Youth Orchestra Tonight, 7pm at Lima Senior High School.

(419-234-7903)

Snowflake Storytime on Tuesday, 10am at the Bluffton Public Library featuring stories, songs and crafts. Free, all ages welcome.

(419-358-5016)

A Dulcimer Christmas on Tuesday, 6:30pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Holiday music, refreshments, more. Free.

(419-358-5016)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, 1-7pm at Stonebridge Church. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Registration is now open (thru 12/23) for Winter Competitive Regional Basketball for youth in grades 3-6 (boys and girls). Practices begin the week of January 8, games begin on January 20. Contact the Findlay Family YMCA for registration info: www.FindlayYMCA.org

(419-422-4424)

Blood Donation Drives on Tuesday, December 26, Noon-6pm at the Findlay Knights of Columbus, Thursday, December 28, 9am-3pm at the Findlay Family Moose Center (W Main-Cross), Friday, December 29, Noon-6pm at Findlay Trinity Lutheran Church (Bigelow Ave) and Saturday, December 30, 9am-3pm at Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Wednesday, December 27, Noon-6pm at the Ottoville Parish Hall and Thursday, December 28, Noon-6pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ottawa. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Open Video Gaming Day for all ages on Thursday, December 28, 9:30am-5pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Devices and games provided or bring your own (All games rated E – Everyone). Pre-registration required.

(419-358-5016)