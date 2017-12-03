Community Events for Sunday, December 3

Tiffin Holiday House Tour Today, 1-5pm, featuring five historic homes. Tickets $10, available at the Grammes-Brown House (Jefferson St). Sponsored by the Tiffin Historic Trust.

(419-618-0698)

Holiday Collage Concert featuring all of the Bluffton University music ensembles Today, 2:30pm at Yoder Recital Hall on the BU campus. Free, offering taken.

(No contact number)

Sojourner Quartet Christmas Concert Tonight at the Gilboa United Methodist Church. Dinner at 5pm, concert at 6pm. Free will donation.

(419-456-3281)

The Millstream Singers and Old Millstream Ringers Christmas Concert “Merry Men & Jingling Bells” Tonight, 7:30pm at First Lutheran Church (E Lincoln St). Free, offering taken.

(No contact number)

Holiday Craft Days at the Bluffton Public Library Tomorrow (also 12/11 & 12/18) during regular hours.

(419-358-5016)

The Bluffton University Music Department’s Christmas Festival Concert on Tuesday, 11am at Yoder Recital Hall. Free.

(No contact number)

Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale on Wednesday & Thursday, 10am-2pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens’ Association. Lunch available each day.

(419-523-5593)

The Fort Findlay Playhouse production of the comedy “The Farndale Avenue Christmas Carol” opens Thursday (through 12/16). For tickets: www.FortFindlayPlayhouse.org

(No contact number)

All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry on Friday, 5-7pm at the Forest VFW & American Legion Post. Cost $10 at the door, dine-in or carry-out. Proceeds benefit their scholarship fund.

(419-722-3289)

Pasta Dinner & Christmas Concert featuring the women’s musical trio “Now & Forever” on Saturday, December 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church (W Bigelow Ave), Findlay. Dinner at 5:30, concert at 7pm. Free, offering taken to benefit the church youth fund.

(419-422-2641)

NAMI of Wood County will present a program on Dealing with the Holiday Blues on Monday, December 11, 5:30pm at the Wood County Historical Center & Museum, Bowling Green. Information on coping mechanisms, resources, seasonal affective disorder, more. Free, registration requested.

(419-352-0626)

Christmas Lights Storytime on Tuesday, December 12, 10am at the Bluffton Public Library featuring stories, songs and crafts. Free, all ages welcome.

(419-358-5016)

Volunteers and donations are needed for the laying of wreaths at Maple Grove Cemetery on Saturday, December 16 as part of the “Wreaths Across America” program. For info, search the Findlay event at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org

(567-525-6791)

Snowflake Storytime on Tuesday, December 19, 10am at the Bluffton Public Library featuring stories, songs and crafts. Free, all ages welcome.

(419-358-5016)

A Dulcimer Christmas on Tuesday, December 19, 6:30pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Holiday music, refreshments, more. Free.

(419-358-5016)

Open Video Gaming Day for all ages on Thursday, December 28, 9:30am-5pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Devices and games provided or bring your own (All games rated E – Everyone). Pre-registration required.

(419-358-5016)