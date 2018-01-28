Community Events for Sunday, January 28
Red Tie Men’s Heart Health Event on Friday, 7am at Blanchard Valley Hospital. Breakfast and heart health info exclusively for men. Free, RSVP required (by 1/29).
(419-423-4500)
Mobile Health Clinic on Friday, February 9, 9:30-11:30am at the Bluffton Public Library. Free blood pressure, glucose & lipids screenings, info & resources, more. All ages welcome.
(419-358-5016)
“Be My Valentine” Victorian Tea on Saturday, February 10, 12:30pm at the Grammes-Brown House, Tiffin. Cost $20, reservations required. Sponsored by the Tiffin Historic Trust.
(419-448-8312)
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky will host a series of Women’s Lenten Luncheons on Wednesdays beginning February 14, Noon (thru 3/21). Each week’s event will feature a different menu and guest speaker. Cost $4, nursery provided.
(419-310-2293)
An elegant evening of “Love Is In The Air” on Thursday, February 15, 6pm & 8pm at Bluffton University’s Yoder Recital Hall. Live music, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, complimentary child care. $20/person, call for tickets.
(419-358-3347)
The Children’s Mentoring Connection’s Bowling for Kids event will be held on Saturday & Sunday, March 10-11 at AMF Sportsman Lanes. Team registration now available at www.HancockMentors.org
(419-424-9752)