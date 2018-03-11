Community Events for Sunday, March 11

10th annual “Don’t Stress Over the Dress” Today, 1-4pm at the Findlay Village Mall. Over 700 formal dresses are available at no charge for girls who would otherwise not be able to afford to attend prom, along with shoes, accessories and more. Presented by The Shelly Company, CHOPIN Hall and the Findlay Village Mall.

(No contact number)

“Going Places with Gliding Stars” – the 17th annual Ice Show presented by the Gliding Stars adaptive skating organization will be held Today, 2:30pm at The Cube. $10/Adults, $5/Under Age 10. For info: www.GlidingStars.org

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, 1-7pm at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Friday, 8:30am-1:30pm at Pandora-Gilboa High School. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Nomination deadline for the Camp Fire ‘On Behalf of Youth Award’ is Friday. The awards ceremony will be held on 5/18. For information about the awards, categories and how to nominate, visit: www.CampFireNWOhio.com

(419-422-5415)

‘March Madrigal Madness’ concert featuring the Bluffton University Chorale and Camerata Singers on Sunday, March 18, 2:30pm at Yoder Recital Hall. Free.

(No contact number)

“Tragedy Into Triumph” – a national evangelistic conference live simulcast – will be presented Sunday-Wednesday, March 18-21, 6:30pm each evening at the Findlay First Church of the Nazarene (Broad Ave). For more info: www.FindlayFirstNaz.org

(419-422-8660)

Blood Donation Drives on Wednesday, March 21, Noon-6pm at Parkview Christian Church (SR12E) and Friday, March 23, 11am-5pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Friday, March 23, 11am-5pm at Vanlue High School. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Saturday, March 24, 8:30am-2:30pm at Trinity Lutheran School, Jenera. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, March 27, 8:45am-1:45pm at McComb High School. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday March 29, 12:30-5:30pm at Pandora United Methodist Church. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The annual Easter Musical Drama “No Greater Love” will be presented on Thursday & Friday, March 29-30, 7pm and Saturday, March 31, 2pm at Upper Room Church of God (W Bigelow Ave). Free, advance tickets required – call to RSVP.

(419-422-8017)

Blood Donation Drive on Friday, March 30, 9am-3pm at the Hancock County Red Cross office (Fair St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

3rd annual “Spring Into Health” Health Fair on Thursday, April 5, 10am-1pm at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria. Health information for every member of the family, all ages. Lunch available.

(419-937-1801)

“YOU-nique: God’s Special Possession” Interdenominational Women’s Conference on Saturday, April 14 at Camden Falls Conference Center, Tiffin. Guest speaker, music, fellowship, more. Cost $28, includes lunch and continental breakfast. Presented by Women ACT (Acclaiming Christ Together). Call for reservations.

(419-448-4812 or 419-448-9852)

“Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” to benefit Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services on Saturday, April 28, 10:30am at Riverside Park, with a Kickoff Party on Friday, April 27, 5-7pm at The Gathering (Cost $20, call for tickets). To register as a walker, team or volunteer, visit: www.OpenArmsFindlay.com

(419-420-9261)

“Color Me Happy” Walk & 5K to fight the stigma of mental illness on Saturday, May 19 at Riverside Park. Registration at 9am, walk/run at 10am, family events until 3pm. Registration $45/Adults, $10/Age 6-12. Sponsored by NAMI of Hancock County. For info: www.NAMIHancockCounty.org

(419-425-5988)