Community Events for Thursday, December 21

Blood Donation Drive Today, 1-7pm at Stonebridge Church. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Registration is now open (thru Saturday) for Winter Competitive Regional Basketball for youth in grades 3-6 (boys and girls). Practices begin the week of January 8, games begin on January 20. Contact the Findlay Family YMCA for registration info: www.FindlayYMCA.org

(419-422-4424)

Blood Donation Drives on Tuesday, December 26, Noon-6pm at the Findlay Knights of Columbus, Thursday, December 28, 9am-3pm at the Findlay Family Moose Center (W Main-Cross), Friday, December 29, Noon-6pm at Findlay Trinity Lutheran Church (Bigelow Ave) and Saturday, December 30, 9am-3pm at Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Wednesday, December 27, Noon-6pm at the Ottoville Parish Hall and Thursday, December 28, Noon-6pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ottawa. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Open Video Gaming Day for all ages on Thursday, December 28, 9:30am-5pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Devices and games provided or bring your own (All games rated E – Everyone). Pre-registration required.

(419-358-5016)

The Arts Partnership’s Youtheatre Club will hold its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, January 9, 4:30-6:30pm for Grades 1-5 and 4-6pm for Grades 6-12, at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. Open to all students, regardless of past participation in Youtheatre productions. Membership $45/year.

(419-422-4624)

iPad Basics Seminar on Wednesday, January 17, 1:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location and Thursday, January 18, 1:30pm at the Continental location. Call for info.

(419-523-3747)

Android Smartphone Basics Seminar on Wednesday, January 24, 1:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Call for info.

(419-523-3747)