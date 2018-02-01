Community Events for Thursday, February 1

Dinner & Gospel Sing on Saturday at South Side Restaurant, Findlay. Dinner at 5pm, Music 6-8pm featuring The Seekers, Pat Roberts & Jesse Davlia.

(419-934-5456)

Emergency Preparedness Workshop on Monday, 6pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Free, advance registration requested.

(419-358-5016)

Health & Wellness Expo on Wednesday, February 7, 10am-1pm at the Bluffton University Musselman Library. Student scholars in dietetics, nutrition and wellness will present demonstrations and food samples.

(No contact number)

Mobile Health Clinic on Friday, February 9, 9:30-11:30am at the Bluffton Public Library. Free blood pressure, glucose & lipids screenings, info & resources, more. All ages welcome.

(419-358-5016)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Friday, February 9, 5-7pm at the Forest VFW & American Legion. $10 at the door, carry-out available. Proceeds benefit their scholarship fund.

(419-722-3289)

“Be My Valentine” Victorian Tea on Saturday, February 10, 12:30pm at the Grammes-Brown House, Tiffin. Cost $20, reservations required. Sponsored by the Tiffin Historic Trust.

(419-448-8312)

5th annual Purse Bingo Fundraiser on Saturday, February 10 at the Ottawa VFW. Cost $30, doors open at 5:30pm, games begin at 7pm. Proceeds benefit the Ottawa-Glandorf Athletic Boosters & Wrestling Program.

(419-302-3032 or 419-969-0165)

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky will host a series of Women’s Lenten Luncheons on Wednesdays beginning February 14, Noon (thru 3/21). Each week’s event will feature a different menu and guest speaker. Cost $4, nursery provided.

(419-310-2293)

An elegant evening of “Love Is In The Air” on Thursday, February 15, 6pm & 8pm at Bluffton University’s Yoder Recital Hall. Live music, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, complimentary child care. $20/person, call for tickets.

(419-358-3347)

Winter Instrumental Concert on Sunday, February 18, 2:30pm at the Bluffton University Yoder Recital Hall.

(419-358-3347)

Community Connections Evening on Wednesday, February 21, 5:30-7:30pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Info on library programs, along with programs and services from other organizations, businesses and government agencies. Free.

(419-358-5016)

Findlay Diamond Dawgs Youth Baseball is sponsoring a Casino Bus Trip fundraiser to Greektown Casino, Detroit on Saturday, March 3, leaving Findlay at 11:15am and returning at 10pm. Cost $40/person (includes $15 bonus play and $5 food voucher). Call for tickets.

(419-306-9864)

The Children’s Mentoring Connection’s Bowling for Kids event will be held on Saturday & Sunday, March 10-11 at AMF Sportsman Lanes. Team registration now available at www.HancockMentors.org

(419-424-9752)

3rd annual “Spring Into Health” Health Fair on Thursday, April 5, 10am-1pm at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria. Health information for every member of the family, all ages. Lunch available.

(419-937-1801)