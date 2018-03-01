Community Events for Thursday, March 1

Blood Donation Drives Today, 10am-3pm at Kalida High School and Noon-6pm at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Findlay Diamond Dawgs Youth Baseball is sponsoring a Casino Bus Trip fundraiser to Greektown Casino, Detroit on Saturday, leaving Findlay at 11:15am and returning at 10pm. Cost $40/person (includes $15 bonus play and $5 food voucher). Call for tickets.

(419-306-9864)

Benefit Soup, Salad and Sandwich & Sweets Luncheon on Sunday, 11am-3pm at the Jenera Community Building. Prizes, gift baskets, more. Cost is by donation.

(419-722-0521 or 419-722-5334)

“Broth & Butter” Weston Price Nutritional Seminar on Monday, 7pm at Empowered Church (Blanchard Ave). Free.

(419-422-0037)

Blood Donation Drive on Wednesday, March 7, 9am-3pm at the Findlay Family YMCA (E Lincoln St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, March 8, 10am-4pm at Continental High School. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Friday, March 9, 1-7pm at Upper Room Church of God (W Bigelow Ave). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Friday, March 9, 4-7pm at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Bluffton. Cost $8/Adults, $4/Age 10 & Under.

(No contact number)

10th annual “Don’t Stress Over the Dress” on Friday, March 9, 3-8pm; Saturday, March 10, 11am-5pm and Sunday, March 11, 1-4pm at the Findlay Village Mall. Over 700 formal dresses are available at no charge for girls who would otherwise not be able to afford to attend prom, along with shoes, accessories and more. Presented by The Shelly Company, CHOPIN Hall and the Findlay Village Mall.

(No contact number)

Kiwanis Pancake Day on Saturday, March 10, 7am-1pm at the Findlay High School cafeteria. All-you-can-eat $6/Adults, $5/Children & Seniors in advance from any Kiwanis member ($7/$6 at the door).

(No contact number)

The Children’s Mentoring Connection’s Bowling for Kids event will be held on Saturday & Sunday, March 10-11 at AMF Sportsman Lanes. Team registration now available at www.HancockMentors.org

(419-424-9752)

“Going Places with Gliding Stars” – the 17th annual Ice Show presented by the Gliding Stars adaptive skating organization will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2:30pm at The Cube. $10/Adults, $5/Under Age 10. For info: www.GlidingStars.org

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, March 13, 1-7pm at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The annual Easter Musical Drama “No Greater Love” will be presented on Thursday & Friday, March 29-30, 7pm and Saturday, March 31, 2pm at Upper Room Church of God (W Bigelow Ave). Free, advance tickets required – call to RSVP.

(419-422-8017)

3rd annual “Spring Into Health” Health Fair on Thursday, April 5, 10am-1pm at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria. Health information for every member of the family, all ages. Lunch available.

(419-937-1801)

“YOU-nique: God’s Special Possession” Interdenominational Women’s Conference on Saturday, April 14 at Camden Falls Conference Center, Tiffin. Guest speaker, music, fellowship, more. Cost $28, includes lunch and continental breakfast. Presented by Women ACT (Acclaiming Christ Together). Call for reservations.

(419-448-4812 or 419-448-9852)