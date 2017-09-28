Community Events for Thursday, September 28

Rehearsals for Bluffton University’s 122nd community performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be held from 7-8:30pm on Mondays beginning October 2 at Mosiman Hall on the BU campus. Community members high school age and up are invited to participate. Performance will be the afternoon of 12/10.

(419-358-3347)

Blood Donation Drive on Wednesday, October 4, Noon-6pm at the Leipsic United Methodist Church. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

A presentation on the history and meaning of the US Constitution “Liberty First” on Monday, October 9, 6:30pm at American Legion Post 3 (Front St). Presented by Hancock Constitutionalists. Free, donations accepted.

(419-423-3722 or 419-894-6927)

Blood Donation Drives on Thursday, October 12, Noon-6pm at First Lutheran Church (E Lincoln St) and 1-6pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Saturday, October 14, 8:30am-2:30pm at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Halloween-themed Victorian Tea: “Ghostly Encounters at Little Hedges Park” on Saturday, October 14, 12:30pm at the Grammes-Brown House, Tiffin. Cost $20 (in advance), sponsored by the Tiffin Historic Trust.

(419-448-8312)

“Trick or Trunk” on Saturday, October 14, 4pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey. Free.

(419-458-5385)

Purse Bingo on Saturday, October 14 at the Findlay Elks at Northridge. Doors open at 6pm, games begin at 7pm. Appetizers, refreshments (non-alcoholic), door prizes, more. Cost $40.

Soup & Sandwich Supper on Sunday, October 15, 5pm at the Gilboa United Methodist Church. Donations to benefit hurricane relief efforts.

(419-890-9369)

The Fort Findlay Playhouse Second Stage production of the murder mystery “Bad Seed” opens Thursday, October 19. Tickets $12. For more info: www.FortFindlayPlayhouse.org

(419-423-7168)

Pork Chop BBQ Dinner on Saturday, October 21, 5-6:30pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey.

(419-458-5385)

October concert in the Lighthouse Gospel Concert Series featuring Micah, the Morse Family, Jericho Road and Mercy River on Saturday, October 21 at The Lighthouse (US224W). Doors open at 5pm, music at 6pm. Free, offering taken. Food available for donation.

(419-423-1725)

The Friends of the Putnam County District Library are accepting applications for the 10th annual Autumn Harvest of Crafts Show on Saturday, October 28 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. Proceeds to benefit the PCDL. Call for more info.

(419-659-5478)

8th annual St. Bonifest Festival & Silent Auction on Saturday, October 28, 3pm-Midnight at the St. John’s Parish Center, Glandorf.

(419-538-6928)

16th annual Gospel Harvest Sing on Saturday, October 28, 1-7pm at the Salvation Army, Tiffin. Featured performers include HeartSong, One Voice, Jake Reel, Purpose Driven and more. Admission is a non-perishable food donation to the Salvation Army.

(419-934-5456 or 419-447-2252)

Fall Bazaar on Saturday, November 11, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Homemade food, crafts, quilt raffle, silent auction, more.

(419-894-6764 or 419-894-6586)

13th annual Holidaze Craft Show on Friday, December 1, 6-8pm and Saturday, December 2, 9am-2pm at Blanchard Valley Center (E Sandusky St). Free admission. For info: www.BlanchardValley.org

(419-422-6387)