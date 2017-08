Community Events for Wednesday, August 23

Blood Donation Drive Tomorrow, 9am-3pm at Hancock County Job & Family Services (CR140). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Quarterly Meeting of the Blanchard Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association Tomorrow, 1pm at Kathy’s Korner restaurant, Arcadia. All veterans and their families are welcome.

(419-435-3588)

Perch Fry on Friday, 4-7pm at 50 North (E Melrose Ave). Cost $20, proceeds benefit the Findlay Rotary Foundation and Habitat for Humanity. Call for tickets.

(419-348-7382)

Porch Sing on Saturday, 10am at the Bluffton Public Library. Free.

(419-358-5016)

10th annual Night Jazz Benefit Dance for Flag City Honor Flight on Saturday, 6-9pm at 50 North (E Melrose Ave). Free admission, donations accepted.

(419-306-9723)

Blood Donation Drive on Sunday, 10:30am-4:30pm at St. Michael Catholic Church (Bright Rd). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

BBQ Chicken Dinner on Sunday, 11:30am-1pm at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Cost $8, proceeds benefit the missions work of the Chapel Belles.

(419-456-3281)

Glute-Free and Food Allergy Support Group meeting on Monday, August 28, 6:30pm at the Bluffton Public Library.

(419-358-5016)

Blood Donation Drive on Wednesday, August 30, Noon-6pm at the American Legion in Continental. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

“Chip In for Charity” Golf Scramble to benefit Christian Clearing House on Friday, September 15 at Sycamore Springs Golf Course, Arlington. Registration at 8:30am, 9am shotgun start. Cost $80/player or $320/team includes green fees, cart, breakfast & lunch, door prizes, more. For info: www.CCHSupport.org

(419-422-2222)

Golf Outing and Fundraising Walk to benefit PHAALS (Playing Hardball Against ALS) on Saturday, September 16 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Golf outing at 9:30am ($60/player), Walk at Noon ($10). Prizes, live & silent auction, more. For info: www.PHAALS.org

(419-615-3272)