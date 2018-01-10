Community Events for Wednesday, January 10

Tales for Tots Storytime at the University of Findlay Mazza Museum Today, registration at 10:45, storytime at 11am. Free. For info: www.MazzaMuseum.org

(419-434-4560)

All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry on Friday, 5-7pm at the Forest VFW & American Legion. Cost $10, carry-out available. Proceeds benefit their scholarship fund.

(419-722-3289)

The local Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship competition will be held on Saturday, 10am at the Blanchard Valley School (E Sandusky St). Boys & girls age 9-14 are eligible (in age divisions), proof of age required. Winners will advance to district and state competitions. Call for info.

(419-422-7774)

Winter Weather Open House on Sunday, 1-4pm at Oakwoods Nature Preserve. Free, presented by the Hancock Park District. For info: www.HancockParks.com

(419-425-7275)

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Program & Unity Walk on Monday, 6pm at the Church of the Living God (N Main St). Prayer, guest speakers, music, more. Free, organized by the Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center.

(419-306-6334)

iPad Basics Seminar on Wednesday, January 17, 1:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location and Thursday, January 18, 1:30pm at the Continental location. Call for info.

(419-523-3747)

(419-434-4560)

Android Smartphone Basics Seminar on Wednesday, January 24, 1:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Call for info.

(419-523-3747)

Mobile Health Clinic on Friday, Debruary 9, 9:30-11:30am at the Bluffton Public Library. Free blood pressure, glucose & lipids screenings, info & resources, more. All ages welcome.

(419-358-5016)