Community Events 

Martin Luther King Day Celebration & Dinner on Monday, January 20 at Faith United Methodist Church, Tiffin. The Keynote speaker is Jason Daniels, CEO of the philanthropy and consulting firm Jayramon, LLC. Dinner at 6pm (RSVP required), Program at 7:15pm (Free and open to all).

(419-447-0302)

NEW DATE: Holocaust survivor Martin Lowenberg will offer a presentation on Thursday, January 23, 7pm at Liberty-Benton High School. Presented in part by the Liberty-Benton Academic Boosters. Free.

(419-422-9166)

