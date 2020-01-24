Community Events 

Community Gospel Sing on Saturday, February 1 at the South Side Restaurant (S Main St), featuring Chris Horne, Ernie Pagal and Mercy & Grace. Dinner at 5pm, music at 6pm.

(419-934-5456)

