Community Events for Friday, August 2

39th annual Carey Fest Today, 4pm-Midnight & Saturday, 3pm-Midnight in downtown Carey. Rides, games, live music, food, parade, more. Full schedule of events at www.CareyFest.com

(No contact number)

Ice Cream Social Tomorrow, 5-7pm at Van Buren United Methodist Church. Sandwiches, chicken & noodles, baked goods, ice cream and more available by donation.

(No contact number)

‘Victorian Accessory’ Tea on Saturday, August 10, 12:30pm at the Grammes-Brown House, Tiffin. Guests encouraged to wear a Victorian/vintage outfit, complete with accessories, for a special prize. Cost $20, RSVP required. Presented by the Tiffin Historic Trust.

(419-448-8312)

Antique Appraisals on Monday, August 12, 6-8pm at the Putnam County District Library Pandora-Riley location. Call for info, item restrictions and to register.

(419-384-3232)

Resume-Writing Workshop on Tuesday, August 13, 9am at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Call to register.

(419-523-3747)

Gospel Sing on Saturday, August 17, 1pm at the Riverside Park Waterfall Pavilion. Featured performers to include One Voice, The Seekers, Jericho Road, HeartSong and more. Bring your own lawn chair and a non-perishable food item to be donated to City Mission.

(419-934-5456)

57th annual McComb Rotary Doc Arbogast Memorial Open on Sunday, August 25 at Hillcrest Golf Club. 4-person scramble format, $75/person. Cost includes a light lunch and dinner. Proceeds benefit the McComb Rotary scholarship fund, child literacy programs and other projects. Call for registration info.

(419-341-1774)

Learn Microsoft Word and Google Docs on Wednesday, August 28, 3:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Registration recommended.

(419-523-3747)