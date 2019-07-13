Community Events for Saturday, July 13

Findlay First Edition Garage Sale Fundraiser Today, 8am-Noon at FHS.

(419-306-9834 or 419-681-5255)

4th annual Ride to Remember Motorcycle Run Today. Registration at 10:30am at Garner Trucking (CR313), kickstands up at Noon. Final stop at the Findlay AmVets with dinner and live music 6-9pm. $20/rider or $25/couple (pre-registration discount available). Proceeds benefit Wreaths Across America.

(419-722-0302 or 419-672-1095)

Dinner & Gospel Concert Tomorrow at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, music at 6pm featuring Mark & Cindy Maynard and Rod Truman.

(419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456)

The Jeff Little Trio in concert Tomorrow, 7:30pm at the Wainwright Amphitheatre at Foundation Park, Fostoria. Free, presented by the City of Fostoria and Community Arts Council.

(No contact number)

Lunch in the Park on Thursday, 11am-1pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Center. Menu includes BBQ chicken, brats, more. Carry-out available.

(419-523-5593)

Rawson Proud Town Festival on Saturday, July 20, 2-9pm at the village park. Fireman games, craft & vendor show, food, games, prizes, community parade (6pm), music, kids’ activities, more. Free.

(No contact number)

Ice Cream Social on Saturday, July 20, 4-6pm at Enon Valley Presbyterian Church (US224E). Homemade ice cream, food, baked goods, more. Donations accepted.

(419-387-7144)

Ice Cream Social on Friday, July 26, 4:30-6:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church (CR216). Homemade food, ice cream, more. Proceeds benefit City Mission and Arcadia community projects.

(419-894-6030 or 419-348-7852)

57th annual McComb Rotary Doc Arbogast Memorial Open on Sunday, August 25 at Hillcrest Golf Club. 4-person scramble format, $75/person. Cost includes a light lunch and dinner. Proceeds benefit the McComb Rotary scholarship fund, child literacy programs and other projects. Call for registration info.

(419-341-1774)