Community Events for Saturday, June 22

Community Yard Sales Today, 9am-2pm in the village of Houcktown. Food available at Houcktown Church.

(No contact number)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry Today, 5pm at the So-Han-Co Sportsman’s Club (TR31), Arlington. Cost $9/Adults, $5/Age 12 & Under.

(No contact number)

Benefit Dinner and Concert featuring the Anything Goes Rhythm & Blues Band Today, 6-10pm at the Findlay Elks Club. Food by Amigo’s Catering, prizes, silent auction, more. Cost $20, proceeds benefit Special Needs Parent Support. For info: www.SpecialNeedsParentSupportOfNWOH.org

(419-306-7428)

Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Golf Outing on Saturday, June 29 at Red Hawk Run. Cost $75/golfer (sponsorship opportunities also available), proceeds support the Hall of Fame. For info: www.HancockHOF.com

(No contact number)

Findlay First Edition Garage Sale Fundraiser on Thursday, July 11, 5-8pm, Friday, July 12, 8am-6pm & Saturday, July 13, 8am-Noon at FHS. A special ticketed pre-sale will be held on Thursday, 1-3pm ($25). Donations will be accepted through 7/10. Call for info, to make donations or purchase pre-sale tickets.

(419-306-9834 or 419-681-5255)

Dinner & Gospel Concert on Sunday, July 14 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, music at 6pm featuring Mark & Cindy Maynard and Rod Truman.

(419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456)

Danny Payne Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, July 20 at Red Hawk Run. Cost $75/player, $300/team. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association. Call for info.

(419-619-6488)