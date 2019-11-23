Community Events for Saturday, November 23

2nd annual Community Food Drive Today, 3-9pm at Venue 18, Fostoria. $10 donation at the door or $5 + 5 non-perishable food items. Sponsored by the Outlaws Motorcycle Club of Findlay, proceeds benefit City Mission.

(No contact number)

Free Community Holiday Meal Today, 5-7pm at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Turkey with all the trimmings, with live music by David Wells following. Offering taken to benefit anti-bullying programs.

(No contact number)

Holiday Collage Concert Tomorrow, 2:30pm at Bluffton University’s Yoder Recital Hall. Featuring Bluffton’s Jazz Ensemble, Concert Band, University Chorale and Camerata Singers. Free.

(No contact number)

3rd annual Community Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday, 11am-3pm at the Hurricane Pub, Mt. Blanchard. Everyone welcome, reservations requested for groups of 8+. Free.

(No contact number)

“The Light of Christmas” Live Nativity at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St) on Friday & Saturday, December 6-7, 6-9pm. Crafts, food, more. Free. ($22 to Adopt-a-Tree for the display, to be donated to families in need after the event.)

(419-722-1683)

Christmas in the Village on Saturday, December 7, 3-7pm in Mt. Blanchard. Live nativity, visits with Santa, games & activities, wagon rides, food, parade, music, silent auction, more.

(No contact number)

Dinner & Gospel Sing on Saturday, December 7 at Southside Restaurant (S Main St). Dinner at 5pm, Music 6-8pm featuring Homelighters Quartet and Jericho Road.

(419-934-5456)