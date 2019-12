Community Events for Sunday, December 8

The Tiffin Historic Trust annual Holiday House Tour Today, 1-5pm, features seven historic homes in the city. Cost $10, tickets at the Grammes-Brown House (Jefferson St). Proceeds benefit Tiffin historic preservation projects.

(419-618-0698)

Bluffton University’s 124th performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be Today, 4pm at Yoder Recital Hall. Free, tickets required. For info: tickets.bluffton.edu

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drive Tomorrow, Noon-6pm at St. Mary’s Parish Life, Leipsic. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, 12:30-5pm at Findlay Evangelical Free Church (Heatherwood Dr). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Friday, 5-7pm at the Forest VFW & American Legion. Cost $9, carry-out available. Proceeds benefit their scholarship fund.

(419-722-3289)

Volunteers are needed for Wreaths Across America to help place wreaths at Maple Grove Cemetery on Saturday, December 14, 10am. Call to donate or volunteer.

(567-208-8848)

Blood Donation Drives on Monday, December 16, 1-6pm at the Findlay Masonic Complex (Osborn Ave); Tuesday, December 17, Noon-6pm at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington; Thursday, December 19, 1-6pm at Stonebridge Church (Stonehedge Dr) and Friday, December 20, 1-6pm at Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, December 26, Noon-6pm at the Findlay Knights of Columbus (W Main Cross). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Thursday, December 26, Noon-6pm at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and Friday, December 27, Noon-6pm at the Ottoville Parish Hall. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Monday, December 30, Noon-6pm at the Kalida Knights of Columbus and Tuesday, December 31, 9am-2pm at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Columbus Grove. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

4th annual New Year’s Eve Dance on Tuesday, December 31 at the New Riegel American Legion. Live music, food, more. Cost $20 in advance or at the door.

(419-595-2528 or 419-934-0099)