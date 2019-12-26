Community Events for Thursday, December 26

Blood Donation Drive Today, Noon-6pm at the Findlay Knights of Columbus (W Main Cross). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives Today, Noon-6pm at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and Tomorrow, Noon-6pm at the Ottoville Parish Hall. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Monday, Noon-6pm at the Kalida Knights of Columbus and Tuesday, 9am-2pm at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Columbus Grove. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

4th annual New Year’s Eve Dance on Tuesday at the New Riegel American Legion. Live music, food, more. Cost $20 in advance or at the door.

(419-595-2528 or 419-934-0099)