Community Events for Thursday, June 6

Dance Party on Saturday, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross St). Cost $10/person.

(No contact number)

Bowling Tournament Fundraiser for the Bluffton Child Development Center on Friday, June 14, 6pm at Southgate Lanes, Bluffton. $20/person.

(419-358-8222)

10th annual Mark Gillfillan Memorial 5K Run/1-mile Walk/Kids Fun Run on Friday, June 21 at Riverdale High School. Registration 5:30pm. $20 for the 5K, $12 for the Walk & $10 for the Kids Fun Run (age 8 & Under). Proceeds benefit the Mark Gillfillan Scholarship Fund. For info: www.5K4Mark.com

(419-722-8020)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Saturday, June 22, 5pm at the So-Han-Co Sportsman’s Club (TR31), Arlington. Cost $9/Adults, $5/Age 12 & Under.

(No contact number)

Benefit Dinner and Concert featuring the Anything Goes Rhythm & Blues Band on Saturday, June 22, 6-10pm at the Findlay Elks Club. Food by Amigo’s Catering, prizes, silent auction, more. Cost $20, proceeds benefit Special Needs Parent Support. For info: www.SpecialNeedsParentSupportOfNWOH.org

(419-306-7428)

Danny Payne Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, July 20 at Red Hawk Run. Cost $75/player, $300/team. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association. Call for info.

(419-619-6488)