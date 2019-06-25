Community Events for Tuesday, June 25

Food Truck Wednesdays Tomorrow, 11am-2pm at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

(No contact number)

Riverside Summer Concert Series Tomorrow, 7pm at the Riverside Park Bandshell. This week featuring the Gordon Lightfoot Tribute. Free.

(No contact number)

Hancock County Farmers Market on Thursday, 4-6pm at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

(No contact number)

Rally in the Alley on Friday, 5-8pm at Latham Courtyard, downtown Findlay. This week featuring music by The Cherry Bombs and food by Hot Head Burrito. Free admission.

(No contact number)

Hancock Sports Hall of Fame Golf Outing on Saturday at Red Hawk Run. Cost $75/golfer (sponsorship opportunities also available), proceeds support the Hall of Fame. For info: www.HancockHOF.com

(No contact number)

Bluffton Farmers Market on Saturday, 8:30am-Noon at the Citizens National Bank parking lot on Main St.

(No contact number)

Tiffin Historic Trust 2019 Garden Tour on Sunday, Noon-5pm (rain or shine). Cost $10, tickets and self-guided maps available at the Grammes-Brown House.

(419-618-9728)

Findlay First Edition Garage Sale Fundraiser on Thursday, July 11, 5-8pm, Friday, July 12, 8am-6pm & Saturday, July 13, 8am-Noon at FHS. A special ticketed pre-sale will be held on Thursday, 1-3pm ($25). Donations will be accepted through 7/10. Call for info, to make donations or purchase pre-sale tickets.

(419-306-9834 or 419-681-5255)

Dinner & Gospel Concert on Sunday, July 14 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, music at 6pm featuring Mark & Cindy Maynard and Rod Truman.

(419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456)

Danny Payne Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, July 20 at Red Hawk Run. Cost $75/player, $300/team. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association. Call for info.

(419-619-6488)