Community Events for Tuesday, September 10

Blanchard Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association quarterly meeting and luncheon on Thursday, 1pm at Kathy’s Korner, Arcadia. All veterans and family members are invited to attend.

(419-435-3588 or 419-427-1000)

Careers in Cybersecurity Open House for students age 14-20 on Thursday, 6-7:30pm at CentraComm Findlay (S Main St). Call for more info or to RSVP.

(567-245-1259)

37th annual Donnell Chicken BBQ on Friday at Donnell Middle School. Carryout 4-6pm, dine-in 4:30-6:30pm. Cost $9, tickets available at the school office. Proceeds benefit the Ron Jenkins Memorial Scholarship Fund.

(419-425-8370)

The 2019 Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday at the UF Koehler Center. Check-in at 9am, Walk begins at 10am. For info: www.ALZ.org/NWOhio/Walk

(No contact number)

Open House at the American Legion Post 3, Findlay (W Front St) on Saturday, Noon-7pm as part of their 100th Anniversary.

(No contact number)

Chicken BBQ Dinner on Sunday, Noon-1:30pm at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Cost $8.50, proceeds benefit mission work of the church women’s group ‘The Chapel Belles’.

(No contact number)

Community Gospel Sing with Dino & Cheryl Kartsonakis on Monday, September 16, 7pm at the Van Buren HS auditorium. Anyone age 12+ are invited to join the community choir for this event. Call for rehearsal info.

(419-299-3911)

Soup & Pie Luncheon on Thursday, September 19, 11am-3pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Association. Beef Vegetable or Ham & Bean soup with beef sandwiches and homemade desserts. Live music, more.

(No contact number)

Findlay Hope House Golf Outing on Friday, September 20 at Lakeland Golf Course, Fostoria. Registration at 8am, shotgun start at 9am. 4-person scramble, cost $50/person (includes breakfast and lunch). Proceeds benefit Findlay Hope House for the Homeless. For info: LakelandGC.com

(No contact number)

Gospel Concert on Saturday, September 21 at 50 North (E Melrose Ave). Featured performers include Dan Bayes, One Voice, The Seekers and The Foresters. Dinner at 5pm ($6), music begins at 6pm. Offering taken to support ministry work.

(419-423-1725)

Rehearsals for the annual holiday performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at Bluffton University begin Tuesday, September 24, 7-8:30pm at Mosiman Hall. All community members are invited to join the chorus. performance will be on 12/8.

(419-358-3347)

Breakthrough Harvest Church annual Craft Sale on Saturday, September 28, 10am-3pm at the Putnam County YMCA, Ottawa. Free admission and prize drawings. Proceeds benefit the church’s youth camp fund.

(419-456-3495)

10th annual Northwest Poker Run 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, October 27 at the Car-E-It, Ottawa. Registration at 1pm, race begins at 2pm. Proceeds benefit the NW Ohio Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey team. For details, call Northwest Physical Therapy.

(419-523-9003)