Community Events for Wednesday, October 9

The Arcadia United Methodist Church annual Apple Dumpling Sale is this month. Pre-orders are being taken for delivery this month. Call the church for info and to order.

(419-306-7325)

Fall Rummage & Bake Sale on Friday, 9am-5pm and Saturday, 9am-Noon at First Lutheran Church (Main & Lincoln Sts). Saturday is $5 bag day. Proceeds support local, national and international mission programs.

(No contact number)

“Winterberry Farm Spirits” Victorian Tea on Saturday, 12:30pm at the Grammes-Brown House, Tiffin. Programs include a tour of the haunted mansion. Call to RSVP, presented by the Tiffin Historic Trust.

(419-448-8312)

Designer Purse Bingo on Saturday at the Findlay Elks Banquet Hall. Pre-party at the new Lodge at 2pm, doors open for the event at 4pm. Cost $40/person. For info: www.FindlayElks.org

(No contact number)

Dinner & Gospel Concert on Sunday at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, concert at 6pm featuring HeartSong and Peggy Hamilton.

(419-704-0242)

Blood Donation Drives on Tuesday, October 15, 1-7pm at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington and Noon-5pm at Findlay Evangelical Free Church (Heatherwood Dr). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Trick-or-Treat on Horseback Saturday & Sunday, October 19-20 & October 26-27, Noon-5pm at Project HOPE (TR215), Findlay. No experience necessary, guided horseback rides with activities and treats for children & adults of all ages. $10/Person, proceeds benefit their equine-based therapy and counseling program for those with emotional and behavioral challenges.

(No contact number)

10th annual Northwest Poker Run 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, October 27 at the Car-E-It, Ottawa. Registration at 1pm, race begins at 2pm. Proceeds benefit the NW Ohio Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey team. For details, call Northwest Physical Therapy.

(419-523-9003)

Election Day Soup & Sandwich Supper on Tuesday, November 5, 4-7pm at Enon Valley Presbyterian Church (US224E). Donations accepted to benefit the building maintenance fund.

(No contact number)

Fall Bazaar on Saturday, November 9, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Crafts, quilt drawing, door prizes, bake sale, cookie walk, homemade food, more. Proceeds support local and area charities.

(No contact number)