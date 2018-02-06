Community Foundation Executive Director Recaps Community Conversations

02/06/18 – 6:40 P.M.

The United Way of Hancock County and the Hancock County Community Foundation has been talking about the results of their community conversations. Community Foundations executive director Katherine Kreuchauf said that affordable housing was one of the major topics. She explained that there needs to be more research on the affordability of homes in Hancock County.

Katherine Kreuchauf

Other major issues according to residents of the county are safety, mental health and substance abuse services, transportation, and workforce development and financial stability. Kreuchauf said that these areas are already being worked on but that they are complex issues. Organizations will need to come together to help bring about solutions.

Katherine Kreuchauf

Kreuchauf said that it is good to know that they are working in these areas.