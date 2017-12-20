Company Gets State Tax Credits For Historic Rehabilitation Of Findlay Property

12/20/17 – 3:21 P.M.

Gardner Brothers earned state tax credits for historic rehabilitation of a 127-year-old building they own. The Courier reports the tax credits amount to $232,000. The renovation of the building at 317-319 South Main Street will cost $1.2 million. The improvements are scheduled to finish by September of 2019.

Awakening Minds Art could be joining the current tenant, Instrument Care Center, by this summer.