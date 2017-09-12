Congress approves measure condemning Charlottesville violence, white nationalists

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Congress is pushing President Trump to take a stand against white supremacists and commit his administration’s resources to combating hate crimes.

The House on Tuesday unanimously approved a bipartisan joint resolution from Virginia lawmakers condemning the violence in Charlottesville, white nationalists and the Klu Klux Klan.

Along with recognizing the death of Heather Heyer, the measure urges Trump to “use all available resources to address the threats posed by those groups,” and describes the violence in Charlottesville in August as a “domestic terrorist attack.”

It also calls on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to work the Department of Homeland Security to “thoroughly” investigate actions taken by white supremacist groups to determine if any criminal laws were broken in Charlottesvile.

The resolution was introduced by Sens. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, in the Senate, and endorsed by a bipartisan group of senators. Reps. Tom Garrett, R-Virginia, and Gerry Connolly, D-Virginia, introduced the measure in the House.

The resolution, unanimously approved by the Senate Monday, now goes to President Trump desk for his approval. Trump has ten days to sign or veto the measure before it becomes law.

