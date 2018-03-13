Congressman Devin Nunes To Speak In Findlay

3/13/18 – 7:23 A.M.

The Lincoln-Reagan Day Lunch will be at the University of Findlay on April 14, and is set to feature Congressman Devin Nunes.

Nunes is the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He oversees seventeen agencies and departments involving the U.S. intelligence community.

Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta says Nunes has “been a strong advocate for providing our intelligence agencies and departments with the tools they need while ensuring transparency for the American people.”

Tickets for the event are $20 per person.