Conor McGregor faces lawsuit

(NEW YORK) — UFC star Conor McGregor is being sued by a man who claims he suffered injuries during a UFC news conference last year in Las Vegas.

According to reports, William Pegg, a security guard claims he was stuck by a Monster Energy can that was thrown by McGregor during a UFC 202 new conference in August 2016. Pegg is reportedly seeking damages of at least $95,000.

ESPN has confirmed through court records that Pegg has filed a lawsuit against McGregor and McGregor Sports and Entertainment in Nevada district court in March. The court denied McGregor’s motion to dismiss the case in May.

The news conference is one of the UFC’s most infamous promotional events in the last few years.

McGregor, 29, was late, which prompted Diaz and his team to walk out shortly after he arrived. As Diaz left the theater where the media conference was held, the two sides hurled insults, cups, bottles and cans at each other.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission fined McGregor $25,000 and ordered 25 hours of community service for his actions. Diaz, 32, was fined $15,000 and ordered to complete 15 hours of community service.

According to reports, Pegg claims he suffered $5,000 in medical bills. He has based the rest of his damages around McGregor’s estimated $15 million payday for the Diaz rematch, which McGregor won via majority decision.

McGregor (21-3), of Dublin, is the UFC’s lightweight champion. He made his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather last month, which drew a gate of more than $55 million.

