Construction Started On Casey’s General Store In Ottawa

09/18/17 – 11:22 P.M.

Construction started on a food and fuel chain in Ottawa earlier this month. The Lima News reports that Lawrence Building Corp started the construction for Casey’s General Store on September 4. They are working on foundation after they tear down the old buildings on the property. The building will be located at 730 North Taft Street.

Project Superintendent Dustin Hughes told the newspaper the building will start going up in mid-October. The business will have a cold opening around February.