The Christmas Season is traditionally filled with joy, hope, and happiness. This year, whether due to job loss, health issues, or other situations outside of their control, many families are finding it difficult to celebrate. What if you could help re-set a family’s course this holiday? What if you could help lift a family up and give them hope where there may not see it?

WFOM has teamed up with a local organization to help deliver the “Best Christmas Ever,” but we need YOUR help!

Best Christmas Ever will deliver a custom and unique Christmas celebration with items from the family’s personal wish lists, tailored to the family’s individual situation. Everything from medical equipment to mortgage payments and once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences have been a part of the Best Christmas Ever deliveries.

If you know a Hancock County family that has fallen on hard times through no fault of their own, you can nominate them here, and when you do, you’ll also receive some goodies! Every person who nominates a local family will receive a free 14” 1-topping pizza (pickup only) from Heavenly Pizza in Findlay, and they’ll be entered into a drawing for a “Stocking Stuffer” prize package including a free couple’s membership at Hillcrest Golf Club and more!

To nominate a family: https://www.bcemovement.org/nominate-a-family-

To make a donation: https://bcemovement.kindful.com/bce2020/hearts-of-gold

