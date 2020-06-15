Father’s Day Pop Quiz Contest

What does Dad want for Father’s Day? MEAT! And lots of it!

Well, have we got a grand prize for you. Miller’s Meats is providing the “Large Stock Up and Save Package”, valued at $299.99 as the grand prize in WFIN’s “Pop Quiz” contest. Answer questions about famous dads and we’ll give you some great prizes and you’ll be eligible for the grand prize drawing. Listen to “Good Mornings”, guess the dad and win a great prize from our participating sponsors including:

LaRiche Toyota Subaru Brinkmans Dietsch Brothers Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream LaRiche Chevrolet Cadillac



>>Complete Contest Rules>>