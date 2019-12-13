Listen to Good Mornings on WFIN December 16-19 for the Cue to Call. Be the designated caller to the contest line at 419-425-1346. Caller will be asked a question and will need to identify the “Sounds of Christmas” audio clip. Answer the question correctly and identify the holiday TV show or movie and be a winner with WFIN. The “Sounds of Christmas” contest will test your knowledge of well known holiday specials.

Listen to “Good Mornings” with Chris Oaks and call in to win prizes from our participating sponsors including:

Dietsch Brothers Fine Chocolates and Ice Cream

Trends on Main

Blanchard Valley Health System

Michael Eller Diamonds

Listen for the “Sounds of Christmas” and be a winner with 1330, WFIN and 95.5 FM.

