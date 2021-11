Wanna win a pair of tickets to the OSU/Michigan State game on November 20th? WFIN, Sink’s Flower Shop and Greenhouse and the Dough Hook Meat Market and Bakery are giving you the chance.

Answer Ohio and Michigan trivia and win a pair of tickets to the Toledo Zoo. All daily winners are eligible for the OSU/Michigan State tickets in addition to prizes from Sinks and the Dough Hook.

It’s “State of the State” trivia on 1330, WFIN and 95.5FM

>>Complete Contest Rules>>