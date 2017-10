10/2/17 – 7:18 A.M.

A North Baltimore employer is adding jobs. The Sentinel-Tribune reports Continental Structural Plastics is holding a job fair on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day. The company says they need to add around 100 new workers.

Several positions are open. The company says they’ll accept applications on site.

Continental Structural Plastics is located at 100 South Poe Road.

MORE: Sentinel-Tribune