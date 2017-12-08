Cooper Tire Cuts 60 Salaried Jobs In Findlay

12/8/17 – 4:48 A.M.

Cooper Tire & Rubber cut around 60 salaried jobs in Findlay this week. The company says it also cut 20 other salaried positions elsewhere in North America. In a statement the company said, “Cooper continues to respond to changes in the tire industry, transforming our company to best position us for long-term profitable growth.” The statement went on to say, “These changes include addressing our organizational structure, a process which has resulted in the reorganization of certain departments.”

Cooper says the majority of the roles cut in Findlay were on the corporate side.