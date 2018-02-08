Cooper Tire To Open New Distribution Center In Mississippi

2/8/18 – 6:49 A.M.

Cooper Tire & Rubber is opening a new 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Mississippi later this year. The company says the new facility will expand its product distribution network in the United States. The warehouse will be the largest distribution site for Cooper in the U.S.

The company says the facility will allow it to consolidate and distribute products directly to customers as well as supply its regional distribution centers.