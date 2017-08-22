Cost To House Inmates Outside Of Hancock County Continues To Rise

8/22/17 – 11:00 A.M.

The cost of housing Hancock County inmates in other counties continues to rise. The Hancock County commissioners appropriated another $180,000 for “outside housing” during their Tuesday meeting. To deal with overcrowding at the Hancock County Jail the county is paying Putnam and Van Wert counties to house inmates until space opens up locally.

Commissioner Brian Robertson said this only continues a trend. He said the county averages 214 prisoners processes per month for a 96-bed facility.