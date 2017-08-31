Costs Of Opioid Epidemic Continue To Mount For Hancock County

8/31/17 – 10:58 A.M.

The opioid epidemic continues to take its toll on the Hancock County budget. The County Commissioners approved another $80,000 for indigent defense funding during their Thursday meeting…

Audio:Mark Gazarek

The commissioners also approved another $100,000 for Job & Family Services to find foster homes for children in the county…

Audio:Mark Gazarek

Gazarek says the state requires the county to pay for both items. He adds those costs continue to mount as the opioid epidemic continues on.

Gazarek says the money comes from funds set aside for unexpected assessments. He added that the fund is getting closer to zero with four months left in the year. If it gets to that point, it’s possible the county could start making cuts from other departments to pay for state mandated legal items.