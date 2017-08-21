Council To Add Strategic Planning Committee At The Of Beginning Next Year

08/21/17 – 5:30 A.M.

Findlay City Council will have a new Strategic Planning Committee at the start of next year. This committee will provide council with a long-term perspective for service delivery and budget planning. Councilman Jeff Wobser said that Mayor Lydia Mihalik and her administration does a great job but that council should play a bigger role.

Jeff Wobser

He said that this practice will help council reinforce community needs. He added that council will better listen to city residents.

Jeff Wobser

Wobser said that council members should hold public meetings to talk about the needs and wants of the area they represent. They will bring this information back to the committee, which will break it down into what is most important and bring it before council. This will help residents give their voice in the budget as well

Jeff Wobser

You can listen to the full interview about the Strategic Planning Committee below.