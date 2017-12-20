County Auditor’s Office Returning Money To Local Governments

12/20/17 – 5:16 A.M.

Several area governments and school districts are getting money back from Hancock County. Auditor Charity Rauschenberg says her office is returning $1.7 million from the real estate fund to entities that levy property taxes. Money in the fund comes from a small percentage of the county’s total real estate tax collections.

Rauschenberg believes it’s the first time the county has given money back to taxing entities in the county. She added that working with state contracts for services and other efficiencies led to the refund.

The Findlay City School District will see the largest return at more than $663,000.