County Faces Reductions In 2018 Budget

12/07/17 – 12:17 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners are hard at work to make sure the county operates within its means. Commissioner Brian Robertson said that 15 departments won’t get the funds they’ve requested.

Robertson said that the justice system and related departments took the biggest hit.

The total cost of the reductions in the 2018 budget comes to over $812,000 across 15 departments. Robertson said that thecommunity should to come together to discuss how they can raise funds.