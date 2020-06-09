2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards postponed “indefinitely”

MTV(LOS ANGELES) — Bad news for those looking forward to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, chances of the award show taking place this year are now slim to none due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show — formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards — was originally set to air later this month.

Variety reports that, shortly after announcements came that the date would be pushed back to August 30 at Barclays Center, the show has now been postponed indefinitely.

Insiders say that MTV is remaining optimistic that there will be some sort of celebration this year, however, it all depends on what progress is made against the pandemic.

Because of the current uncertainty over whether or not a vaccine will be made available or if there will be a second wave later in the fall, executives reluctantly decided to postpone the event all together.

The ceremony will not be held virtually, either.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards have been held annually since their inception in 1992. If it skips this year, it’ll be the first in its history.

Last year, Shazam! star Zachary Levi hosted he award ceremony on June 17 where Avengers: Endgame took home Best Movie while Game of Thrones was honored with Best Show.

This latest development now calls the fate of the MTV Video Music Awards into question. Sources tell Variety that current plans have the awards show moved to September at Barclays Center.

