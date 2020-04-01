Belarus president claims vodka and hard work will cure COVID-19

IndigoLT/iStock(MINSK) — While most of the world exercises varying degrees of social distancing while scrambling for a cure, Belarus’ leader, Alexander Lukashenko insists there’s a simpler solution: vodka and hard work.

Lukashenko recommends drinking “the equivalent of 40-50 milliliters of rectified spirit daily, but not at work,” according to the Times of London.

“People should not only wash their hands with vodka but also poison the virus with it,” the president of the Eastern European country reportedly advised his people.

Lukashenko also suggests a Russian-style sauna “two or three times a week,” adding, “When you come out of the sauna, not only wash your hands, but also your insides with 100 milliliters [of vodka].”

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, insists other nations under lockdown are “in the throes of a ‘psychosis’.” He says “Belarus is open for business,” driving home the point by taking part in a packed ice hockey match on Saturday.

Quoting Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata, Lukashenko declares, “It’s better to die standing than to live on your knees,” while calling sports “the best anti-virus remedy.”

“There are no viruses here,” he claimed after the game. “I don’t see them.”

Belarus has confirmed about 100 cases of the virus with no deaths, although many believe the government is covering up the true number, according to the Times.

And for the record, there’s no proof that Lukashenko’s novel approach to COVID-19 has any affect at all on the virus. Other than probably making you drunk and tired.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.