Bill Cosby deemed “not eligible” for early release despite COVID-19 spread concerns

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images(PENNSYLVANIA) — Bill Cosby will remain behind bars despite Pennsylvania’s plan to release some inmates as a way to reduce further spread of COVID-19.

Cosby, 82, who was convicted in 2018 for the 2004 sexual assault of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, has been deemed ineligible for an early release because of his violent offender classification.

“Mr. Cosby is not eligible for release under Gov. [Tom] Wolf’s order since he was convicted of a violent offense (aggravated indecent assault) and was deemed a Sexually Violent Predator,” Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Kate Delano said in statement. “So for both of those reasons, he would not be eligible to be released.”

A DOC spokesperson also added that “Based on the criteria exempting sex offenders and knowing his highly publicized case, [Cosby] would not qualify.”

Earlier this week, Governor Wolf signed orders for inmates to be released after issuing an executive order on April 10. Deadline reports that nine prisoners at the State Correctional Institution in Phoenix were released on Thursday, but Cosby wasn’t among them.

Earlier that day, Cosby’s crisis manager, Andrew Wyatt, released a statement stating their “legal team will not be filing a petition, until we see how Governor Wolf’s executive order will be implemented.”

They also laid out why Cosby should be released, saying his age, underlying medical condition — blindness — and not having “the luxury of practicing social distancing” because of his ailments, should be considered.

Cosby is currently serving a three-to-10-year sentence.

