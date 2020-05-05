Bored? McDonald's selling puzzles now, too

iStock/Prostock-Studio(NEW YORK) — As previously reported, puzzle sales have gone through the roof in this age of stay-at-home orders and social distancing. Now McDonald’s is getting in on the act.

Ad Week reports the fast food giant has begun selling a 500-piece puzzle depicting one of its burgers, as a way for its locked-down customers to pass the time — presumably while they scarf down their combo meals.

So far, the diversion is only available in eateries in Europe, but with people bored the world over, don’t be surprised if you see the McDonald’s Burger Puzzle for sale on our shores soon.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.