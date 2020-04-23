Budweiser re-ups 'WASSUP!” in new coronavirus-age “Checking In” ad

Budweiser(LOS ANGELES) — Budweiser has retooled a classic commercial spot, and tapped some A-level sports talent, for the age of social distancing.

Its upcoming “Checking In” ad also promotes the importance of doing just that with the ones you care about, in this video-connected, but physically disconnected COVID-19 crisis.

The ad shows former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade video calling his former Miami Heat teammate Chris Bosh, to say what’s up, and they’re soon joined by WNBA MVP-turned Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker, and DJ D-Nice, whose Club Quarantine dance parties have gone viral.

Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union swings into frame at one point, and of course they all exchange “WASSUP!”

Then things get more serious, when Wade says, “Fo real doe, what’s up with everybody?” Gabrielle adds, “You guys staying safe?”

Bosh responds, “Hey, thank’s for asking. The family’s doing great. It’s really nice seeing you guys.”

Their convo continues after the commercial fades to black, leaving the words, “Staying connected matters more than ever right now. Checking in. That’s wassup.”

The ad will roll out soon, as will another with Wade and Union, checking in with their other famous friends.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.