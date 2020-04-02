Care.com offering “virtual babysitting” for parents working from home

iStock/fizkes(NEW YORK) — Having a tough time working from home and wrangling your kids? Why not try virtual babysitting?

Care.com is making it possible for parents to hire a childcare worker to play with and entertain their kids for a few hours …online.

All you have to do is sign up for Care.com account, note your preference for “virtual babysitting,” and get connected with prospective caretakers. The website is offering free, premium access for frontline workers and seniors during the COVID-19 crisis.

Plus, if you’re someone looking for a new source of income while still staying safe in your own home, this could be your new side hustle.

