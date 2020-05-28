'Cheaper by the Dozen' cast reunites to benefit No Kid Hungry

Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — In a time where all the old gangs are getting back together, the cast of the 2003 comedy Cheaper by the Dozen did just that.

On Wednesday, Hilary Duff shared a video of herself and the rest of the cast recreating some of the most memorable scenes from the movie as “I’m Just a Kid” by Simple Plan played in the background. Along with stirring up feelings of nostalgia, the cast encouraged fans to do their part to help feed families through No Kid Hungry.

Duff wrote in the caption, “Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together,” followed by #wearefamily. She also tagged some of her costars including Alyson Stoner and Bonnie Hunt, who also shared the same reenactment and similar captions to their respecitive social media accounts.

This isn’t the first reunion that Duff has taken part to inspire others during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 32-year-old actress recently collaborated with the Lizzie McGuire cast to do a table read of the episode titled, “Between a Rock and a Bra Place.”

“We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us,” captioned Duff in the Instagram Live video. “This is the first time we were all “together-ish” in almost 18 years!”



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.