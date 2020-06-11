COVID-19 cases in the US top two million

ffikretow/iStock(NEW YORK) — The number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has now exceeded two million. The nation officially crossed that threshold Wednesday night, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The milestone has been passed 44 days after the number of reported coronavirus infections in the U.S. exceeded one million. Just two weeks ago, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 passed 100,000 – that number has already increased to 112,924 as if Thursday morning.

Coronavirus infections are reported to be significantly on the upswing in at least 20 states as lockdowns continue to be lifted and social distancing relaxed, with hospitalizations also rising in at least eight of those states. The resurgence is prompting renewed concern among experts that the long-predicted second wave of COVID-19 infections may be underway.

