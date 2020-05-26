COVID deaths in US approach 100,000 as many states are reopening

iStock/AsiaVision (NEW YORK) — The COVID-19 pandemic, as of Monday, has killed least 98,218 in the U.S. and sickened more than 1.6 million others,according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Johns Hopkins University on Sunday announced that the country added over 20,600 new COVID-19 cases.

Despite the numbers, many states have started the process of reopening. Over the Memorial Day weekend, reports flowed in of people ignoring social distancing guidelines, crowding popular recreation areas like beaches and not wearing masks.

In Houston, authorities say they received roughly 300 social distancing complaints regarding establishments violating Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders over the holiday weekend.

Governor Abbott mandated that bars reopen at 25 percent capacity while restaurants can open at 50 percent. Police have since warned that establishments ignoring the governor’s orders, “admittance beyond approved capacity will cause events to be stopped until condition is corrected.”

Other areas of the country reported instances where large groups of people were ignoring social distancing guidelines.

In Ozarks, Missouri, a video surfaced of a weekend pool party featuring dozens of people crowded in a small area and not wearing face masks. Similarly in Daytona Beach, Florida, police were called to disperse several crowds — with one party attracting over 200 guests that packed a street.

In all instances, police expressed frustration over those not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and possibly facilitating the further spread of the coronavirus.

On a global scale, the virus has killed more than 345,000 people.

